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July 2026

Trump Declares Hamas Disarmament Deal — Israel Isn't Saying Yes
Mirror-image conditions, no timeline, continued air strikes and a far-right minister vowing more "assassinations": the second phase of the Gaza…
  Michael Bociurkiw
The Incredible Shrinking Russian Vacation
Empty beaches in Crimea, packed flights to Phuket, and a Kremlin spouse suing Brussels for her European holidays - what Russia's summer travel map…
  Michael Bociurkiw
The Furnace Years Begin
Twenty thousand dead in a week of June heat, fires beyond all precedent — and scientists warn 2026 is the mild version of what's coming
  Michael Bociurkiw
Patriots, Sanctions and a Farewell to Graham
Zelensky leaves the White House talking Patriot production - but the real test comes tonight, as senators vote on the late Lindsey Graham's Russia…
  Michael Bociurkiw
When Nobody Wants to Hold China to Account
Manila held the pen, the anniversary, and the legal high ground at ASEAN's summit - and still couldn't get its own arbitral victory into the communiqué…
  Michael Bociurkiw
Trump's Revenge Dinner
Fifteen years after a ballroom laughed at Donald Trump, he made the press corps sit through the payback - red 2028 cap and all. Almost nobody walked…
  Michael Bociurkiw
World Briefing Plus: Bridges, Barrages and Billionaires
This week's video runs from Odesa's battered port to a ransomed border crossing - with stops you won't find in your usual feed
  Michael Bociurkiw
We Built It 🇨🇦. They Billed Us 🇺🇸
Canada financed the Gordie Howe bridge, then paid Trump for permission to open it. The paper trail runs straight through a MAGA donor's toll booth
  Michael Bociurkiw
Twenty-One Packages, Same Cheese
Brussels sanctions Russia's banks while exempting the fleet that moves its Arctic gas - and the EU keeps buying the cargo
  Michael Bociurkiw
Washington Opens the Nuclear Door in Riyadh
A 30-year deal hands Saudi Arabia what four administrations refused - as Tehran's negotiator promises that if Iran can't sell oil, no one will
  Michael Bociurkiw
Canada's Slap Shot
Trump just slapped a 50% tariff on hockey sticks. Time for Canada to stop absorbing hits - and start taking shots of its own
  Michael Bociurkiw
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