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World Briefing Plus: Time for Kyiv to Rethink Washington?
The Patriot walk-back I saw coming, an emerging four-power axis anchored in Beijing, and the viable - if unattractive - alternative Ukraine should be…
17 hrs ago
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Michael Bociurkiw
2
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July 2026
Trump Declares Hamas Disarmament Deal — Israel Isn't Saying Yes
Mirror-image conditions, no timeline, continued air strikes and a far-right minister vowing more "assassinations": the second phase of the Gaza…
Jul 31
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Michael Bociurkiw
2
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The Incredible Shrinking Russian Vacation
Empty beaches in Crimea, packed flights to Phuket, and a Kremlin spouse suing Brussels for her European holidays - what Russia's summer travel map…
Jul 30
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Michael Bociurkiw
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The Furnace Years Begin
Twenty thousand dead in a week of June heat, fires beyond all precedent — and scientists warn 2026 is the mild version of what's coming
Jul 29
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Michael Bociurkiw
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Patriots, Sanctions and a Farewell to Graham
Zelensky leaves the White House talking Patriot production - but the real test comes tonight, as senators vote on the late Lindsey Graham's Russia…
Jul 28
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Michael Bociurkiw
3
3
When Nobody Wants to Hold China to Account
Manila held the pen, the anniversary, and the legal high ground at ASEAN's summit - and still couldn't get its own arbitral victory into the communiqué…
Jul 27
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Michael Bociurkiw
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Trump's Revenge Dinner
Fifteen years after a ballroom laughed at Donald Trump, he made the press corps sit through the payback - red 2028 cap and all. Almost nobody walked…
Jul 26
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Michael Bociurkiw
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World Briefing Plus: Bridges, Barrages and Billionaires
This week's video runs from Odesa's battered port to a ransomed border crossing - with stops you won't find in your usual feed
Jul 25
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Michael Bociurkiw
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We Built It 🇨🇦. They Billed Us 🇺🇸
Canada financed the Gordie Howe bridge, then paid Trump for permission to open it. The paper trail runs straight through a MAGA donor's toll booth
Jul 24
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Michael Bociurkiw
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Twenty-One Packages, Same Cheese
Brussels sanctions Russia's banks while exempting the fleet that moves its Arctic gas - and the EU keeps buying the cargo
Jul 23
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Michael Bociurkiw
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Washington Opens the Nuclear Door in Riyadh
A 30-year deal hands Saudi Arabia what four administrations refused - as Tehran's negotiator promises that if Iran can't sell oil, no one will
Jul 22
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Michael Bociurkiw
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Canada's Slap Shot
Trump just slapped a 50% tariff on hockey sticks. Time for Canada to stop absorbing hits - and start taking shots of its own
Jul 21
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Michael Bociurkiw
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© 2026 Michael Bociurkiw
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