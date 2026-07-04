In Bogotá, Colombia’s incoming president Abelardo de la Espriella - nicknamed “el Tigre” - is setting out a striking early political posture: a pledge to remain inside the country throughout his term. It is a promise pitched as discipline and focus at a time when Colombia faces overlapping crises - including narco-terrorism, entrenched poverty, and the strain of Venezuelan migration. Supporters see it as a corrective to globe-trotting leaders more visible abroad than at home. I, however, am asking whether a modern head of state can afford to govern as if diplomacy stops at the border.

There is also quiet speculation in Bogotá that his first major international move may come before inauguration - a carefully timed visit to Washington, possibly a direct line to Donald Trump, who was an enthusiastic political supporter during the campaign, even if it translated into a narrow electoral margin of roughly 250,000 votes. The tension is obvious: a leader pledging to stay home while preparing for the one diplomatic trip that matters most.

From South America to South Dakota, another struggle between politics and permanence plays out at Mount Rushmore, where Donald Trump’s long-standing fascination with adding his own image to the monument runs into an older authority: geology. The rock, as federal assessments and even the original sculptor concluded, simply does not accommodate expansion. It is a reminder that some ambitions are constrained not by opposition, but by the physical world itself.

And in Ankara, NATO’s upcoming summit underscores a different kind of constraint - institutional rather than geological. Independent journalists and critical outlets are once again expected to face restricted accreditation in Turkey, raising uncomfortable questions about whether a military alliance founded on democratic values is willing to fully extend those principles to its own press room.

Taken together, these stories point to a shared theme: the tension between image and reality, between leaders who want to control the frame and systems - whether stone, geography, or institutions - that refuse to cooperate.

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