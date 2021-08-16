Welcome to World Briefing by Michael Bociurkiw, your essential guide to navigating the complexities of our interconnected world. Drawing on decades of experience as a journalist, humanitarian aid worker, and global affairs analyst, Michael offers insightful perspectives on the most pressing issues of our time.

A Life Lived on the Frontlines of History:

Michael Bociurkiw’s career has been anything but conventional. From covering the Chernobyl disaster and the events connected to Tiananmen Square in China to reporting from conflict zones and natural disasters, he has had a front-row seat to history. A seasoned journalist and global affairs analyst, he has interviewed world leaders—including Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew—and provided trusted commentary for major outlets such as BBC World Television, Times Radio, CNN, Sky News, CBS News, Bloomberg, and Al Jazeera.

Michael is a Senior Non-resident Fellow at the Atlantic Council. His opinion pieces have appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and The Globe and Mail, making him a respected voice on international events and humanitarian issues. Michael, a two-time TEDx speaker, is a sought-after presenter and moderator who has appeared on prestigious international stages, including the British House of Commons, London’s National Portrait Gallery, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong and the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand. Since early 2022, just prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion, he has been based in Ukraine, providing on-the-ground reporting and commentary to world audiences.

From Newsrooms to Disaster Zones:

Michael Bociurkiw’s journey has taken him from the newsrooms of The Globe and Mail and The South China Morning Post to the front lines of some of the world’s most pressing humanitarian crises. He has served with UNICEF, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and numerous relief agencies in more than 15 countries—responding to emergencies and advocating for vulnerable communities. His role as spokesperson during the downing of MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014 cemented his reputation as a trusted communicator in times of global crisis.

Connecting the Dots in a Complex World:

Now, Michael brings his unique blend of experience and expertise to Substack. World Briefing offers subscribers:

In-depth analysis: Go beyond the headlines with Michael's insightful commentary on global affairs, humanitarian issues, and the impact of technology on our lives.

Firsthand accounts: Benefit from Michael's personal experiences and observations from the field, providing a unique perspective on the events shaping our world.

A global perspective: Gain a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of global issues, from political conflicts to public health crises.

A focus on solutions: Explore potential solutions to the challenges facing our world, informed by Michael's extensive experience in humanitarian aid and development.

More Than Just Headlines:

World Briefing is more than just a news summary. It's a curated exploration of the forces shaping our world, offering context, analysis, and a human touch. Subscribe to join Michael on this journey of understanding and engagement.