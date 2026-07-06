World Briefing

World Briefing

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Dave
Jul 7

Greetings Michael, I prefer the original format. You insights and commentary on multiple world events is what I rely on for veracity. I'm not that interested in a lot of depth about anything...things change so fast anyway. Thanks for asking.

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