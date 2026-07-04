World Briefing

World Briefing

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Dave
Jul 6

The American Red Squirrel. They are fiercely territorial, highly aggressive, and will easily pick fights with squirrels twice their size. Sound familiar. Egomaniac bullies exist even in the animal world. Thought you might get a chuckle…stay safe.

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