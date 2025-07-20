World Briefing

World Briefing

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George Hawrysch's avatar
George Hawrysch
Jul 21, 2025Edited

Zelensky is not "extend[ing] an olive branch." He knows there is no possibility of making "peace" with Russia, and that Russia wants lots and lots more war. What he's doing is building a solid imagine of Ukraine as reasonable, cooperative, and peace-oriented. All to contrast with Russians as duplicitous violent marauders. He's not "begging for a ceasefire" because he knows it can't happen, he doesn't need it, and a ceasefire would actually harm Ukraine.

Who is "winning" right now isn't only a matter of square kilometers and lives lost. Germany invaded in June of 1941. By the end of that year they had killed 4.5 million soldiers, taken territory right to the outskirts of Moscow, and destroyed mind-boggling numbers of Soviet tanks and planes. "Clearly winning," they were...

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David March's avatar
David March
Jul 21, 2025

Im sorry. Why should Russia, a country, who is clearly winning a war, stop because a bunch of losers 'the Ukrainians' who are losing said war, are begging for a cease fire?

I get it Im talking to the French who are the biggest losers of the 20th Century, but seriously I dont understand how is this so hard?

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