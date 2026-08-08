World Briefing Plus (Video): The Mecca Template
From the territory of a signatory: what the Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey pact really signals — plus the VFS Global admission Ottawa won't discuss, and why Ukraine is next in line for an alliance
I’m in Turkey. Which means I’m standing on the territory of one of the three signatories, close enough to watch the dust settle on the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement - except the dust isn’t settling. The clouds are forming.
Three things this week.
First, Mecca. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey. It’s being sold as a security pact. It’s really a piece of geopolitical ballet - and I’ll take you through who’s leading, who’s merely being lifted, and who’s watching very carefully from the wings.
Second, our lead investigation: VFS Global. One detail buried in the reporting deserves far more attention than it’s getting - the declaration that China processing is now done in-house. I’ll tell you why that line matters, and why nobody in Ottawa appears remotely curious about it.
And third, Ukraine. Escalation on one side, a thinning American defensive-weapons pipeline on the other. Don’t be surprised to see Kyiv fall into a defence alliance of its own - or lead the building of one. The Mecca template isn’t going to stay in Mecca.
Connecting the dots so you don’t have to. Let’s get into it.
The full video briefing - including what the VFS Global China disclosure actually tells us, and why I think Kyiv ends up leading a bloc rather than joining one - is for World Briefing Plus members.