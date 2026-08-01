This week, I connect dots that too few in Western capitals are willing to connect.

It was a consequential week on the Ukraine file. What happened with President Trump, what didn’t happen that was supposed to, and where things go from here. I’ll say this much: the walk-back on licensing Ukraine to manufacture its own Patriot systems is a very big deal. I saw it coming, I said so, and now it’s here.

But the bigger picture is what I really want you to see. Russia. North Korea. Iran. Trace the lines between them and they all run through one capital: Beijing. It’s an emerging global architecture that demands far more of our attention. And it’s forcing a hard question in Kyiv: is it time for President Zelensky to begin reorienting Ukraine’s foreign policy away from a Washington that can no longer be counted on? There’s an alternative path. Certainly, not the most attractive one - but a viable one. I explain in the video.

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Connecting the dots so you don’t have to.