This week’s World Briefing Plus insight video takes you pretty much around the world - from my base here in Odesa to Washington, Tehran, and the Detroit-Windsor crossings, plus a few corners of the map you likely didn’t read about this week but should have. That’s the whole point of this exercise: we connect the dots so you don’t have to.

If you’re already a paid subscriber, the video is just below - thank you, as always, for making this field-based journalism possible. If you’re not yet, this would be a good week to fix that: the perks keep stacking up, we’re hitting the road again soon, and the refreshed World Briefing Podcast - the successor to Global Impact - drops shortly. Consider this your nudge.

Now, grab a coffee. Let’s get to it.