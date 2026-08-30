World Briefing

World Briefing

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Speaking Truth To Power
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One of the most insightful analyses I’ve seen. Thank you Michael.

Hopefully ALL the European leaders will read this article.

Some well outside the G20 have also raised the ire of the US administration by taking a public stand to ban imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied territories (Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, etc)

Michael Bociurkiw is incredibly lucid (as are Scott Lucas, Jeff Sachs, Glenn Diesen & Robert Reich).

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