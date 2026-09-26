This year’s UN General Assembly packed New York with presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, lobbyists and press. But walking the grounds, I felt something I haven’t felt in years: real unease. In this exclusive video for World Briefing Plus members, I unpack why the week delivered so little, what the White House’s selective access to media outlets means for all of us, and why the Kremlin’s next escalation may already be underway right on Europe’s doorstep.

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