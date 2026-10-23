World Briefing

World Briefing

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Barry Lane's avatar
Barry Lane
8h

Congratulations Michael on all the international exposure you are getting. I see you everywhere now You Tube. How terrible the news now from Ukraine with the constant bombardments and the traitorous acts of Trump and Musk. May there be justice done for both Ukraine and the world!!! "May the enemies of Ukraine vanish like the dew in the morning sun!"

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