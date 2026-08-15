Thailand drills with China. Colby says nothing to Manila about the South China Sea. US forces in the Gulf can’t get resupplied. Ukraine can’t get Patriots. Odesa gets hammered, then isolated.

Five stories, one cause.

In this week’s exclusive video I connect them. Then I make two arguments. That the countries still waving Putin’s inner circle through passport control, from Ankara to Bangkok to Brussels, are handing him a cushion he hasn’t earned. And that the boldest call Zelensky could make isn’t to Washington. It’s to Beijing.

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