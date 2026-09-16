Berlin’s timing could not be worse for Tatiana Navka.

On 1 September, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said police work and intelligence findings had established Russian responsibility for the attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport. More than just an airfield, it is one of the handful of hubs that keeps NATO airlift and Western munitions moving toward Ukraine. Germany raised its threat level, ordered the Russian consulate in Bonn shut by the end of this week, and terminated the lease on the Russian House in Berlin. German media report that the alleged perpetrator entered the Schengen zone on a tourist visa issued by the Italian embassy in Belarus. Within forty-eight hours, Berlin was pressing its EU partners to cut the number of tourist visas going to Russian citizens.

But if Berlin is trying to close the door, Brussels has suddenly developed doubts about who should remain outside it.

On Monday, EU ambassadors failed to agree on the routine renewal of sanctions against roughly 2,600 Russian-linked individuals and entities. France joined Slovakia in demanding that Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov be removed from the list, forcing the bloc into an extraordinary seven-day extension until 22 September while negotiations continue. Paris has cited a “national security” concern; European officials say France is seeking the release of French nationals detained in Azerbaijan.

That is the unpredictable political weather into which Navka has sailed her lawsuit.

Two million for the insult

Tatiana Navka with her husband, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, at a Moscow film premiere. Navka has been under EU sanctions since June 2022 over what the Council described as her association with Peskov and her support for actions undermining Ukraine. She is now challenging that designation in the EU General Court and seeking more than €2 million in damages. Screenshot: Instagram/@tatiana_navka

On 27 July, filings on the EU’s EUR-Lex portal revealed that Navka - Olympic ice-dance champion, born in Soviet Ukraine, wife of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov - had gone to the EU General Court to have her June 2022 sanctions listing annulled. She argues the Council never established a sufficient link between her and the war. She has also invoked human dignity and respect for family life.

She wants a bit of compensation too: just over €2 million.

Here is the part worth pausing on. The material loss she claims is roughly €135,000. The remaining €1.9 million is for reputational and other non-material harm. Ninety-three percent of the suit is for the injury of being named.

A parallel case runs alongside it: Yekaterina Ignatova, wife of Sergei Chemezov, who runs Rostec - the state conglomerate that builds the weapons being fired at Ukrainian cities.

She may well win something. It is unlikely to matter. When the Court annulled the listing of Yevgeny Prigozhin's mother in 2023, it ruled that a family relationship alone was not enough. The Council subsequently tightened and redrafted its grounds in cases it wanted to preserve. Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman won annulment of their earlier listings in 2024 and remain sanctioned today. Winning one round in Luxembourg does not necessarily get your name off the list.

As for the money: on September 9, the same court dismissed Roman Abramovich's latest challenge to his EU sanctions, including his claim for compensation for non-material harm. Nothing paid.

What her own feed shows

Tatiana Navka at the Manzherok ski resort in Russia’s Altai region in March 2026. “This is not advertising, this is my sincere opinion,” she wrote on Instagram, praising the resort’s slopes and lifts. She added that the images were “not AI” but showed “the real me” skiing down the mountain. Screenshot: Instagram/@tatiana_navka

World Briefing commissioned a review of the public social media of Navka and her family since the listing. We combed through the social feeds of Navka, those of her immediate circle and Ignatova. What we found does not describe a woman in retreat.

She is promoting the world premiere of a large ice show, Orpheus and Euridice. Running from mid-December at Megasport, one of Moscow's biggest arenas - commercial spectacle at the top of the Russian entertainment market, an odd look for someone claiming her earning power has been ruined. Her Instagram feed also doubles as an enthusiastic catalogue of domestic and curated international travel. From an Altai ski resort she insisted to her 1.3-million fans that her praise was “not advertising” but her “sincere opinion,” marvelling at the slopes and lifts. She even assured followers that the images were real, not AI. In June, she posted from Murmansk and Kirovsk in the Arctic, praising domestic tourism and crediting the governor by name. A sanctioned public figure converting her own travel restrictions into patriotic content.

The comment threads were less obliging. Followers spent them identifying the Western luxury labels in her outfits. Comments have since been limited.

But the sharpest finding is a pattern across three women in one blended family. Navka geotags precisely and captions warmly - but only inside Russia, almost always with a patriotic frame. Abroad, she becomes more careful. A May post shows her travelling with family in Emirates business class, saying only that they were “going home.” The destination isn't identified, but one thing is certain: it wasn't a domestic Russian flight.

Elizaveta Peskova, Peskov's sanctioned daughter from his first marriage, is more circumspect with her 212k followers - but not grounded. In July 2025 she posted from Istanbul, calling it a “weekend getaway in the most romantic city in the world.” Turkey is outside the EU and Schengen area, so the trip was perfectly compatible with her sanctions.

Elizaveta Peskova, Dmitry Peskov's daughter, in Istanbul in July 2025. “Weekend getaway in the most romantic city in the world,” she captioned the Instagram post. Peskova is also under EU sanctions, which prevent her from entering or transiting EU territory — but not from travelling to Turkey. Screenshot: Instagram/@lisa_peskova

Alexandra Zhulina - Navka’s adult daughter, who is not listed - has fewer reasons for discretion: Rome in September 2025, the Burj Al Arab in Dubai in May 2025, barely a caption. Her IG stories come to us from London, China, southern France, Italy and Greece.

Nothing here is a breach. Zhulina is not listed and her travel is lawful. That is precisely why the contrast is legible: sanctions status changes what members of the same household will document in public, even when the lifestyle does not change much at all.

Alexandra Zhulina, Tatiana Navka’s daughter, aboard a yacht in an Instagram post dated August 18, 2025. Unlike her mother, Zhulina is not under EU sanctions. The post does not identify the location. Screenshot: Instagram/@sashazhulina

Moscow’s own witness

The Dubai entry is the one to sit with, because the Russian government has conceded the point. On August 30, the head of the foreign ministry’s consular department told RIA Novosti that Europe was shooting itself in the foot with visa curbs, since Russian tourist spending has simply relocated to Turkey, the UAE and Southeast Asia (Phuket and Pattaya being huge draws).

Set that beside a €2 million claim for reputational suffering and the two positions collapse into each other. Either the sanctions cost these families something real, in which case Moscow’s talking point is false - or the money moved to Dubai, in which case the damages claim is theatre.

And the map is narrowing from the other direction too. Ukrainian long-range drones have made Russian airspace genuinely unreliable: closures, ground stops and diversions are now routine for exactly the class of Russian who used to weekend in Europe. Europe is closing the door by policy. Ukraine is closing the ceiling by drone. What remains is Dubai, Antalya, Bangkok - and a great deal of Murmansk.

The irony, stated plainly

The propaganda ecosystem these families sit at the centre of has spent four years teaching Russians that Europe is decadent, hostile and finished. Peskov’s own briefings are the metronome of that message.

And yet it is Europe his wife has gone to court to get back into, Europe’s judges she is asking to vindicate her, Europe’s guarantees of dignity and family life she is invoking, and Europe’s taxpayers she wants to write the cheque. The West is a moral wasteland in the morning broadcast and a shopping destination by the afternoon.

The court may even rule in her favour. What it cannot do is hand back the Europe she is asking for. The family’s own social-media map tells that story well enough: Murmansk for the sanctioned mother, Dubai and Rome for the unsanctioned daughter - and a €2 million lawsuit in Luxembourg trying to reopen the door.

With reporting files from Enzokuhle Jojo in Cape Town

News Briefs

Denmark has summoned Russia’s ambassador after accusing a Russian frigate of firing flares toward a Danish military helicopter in international waters on Monday, narrowly missing the aircraft. The Fennec military helicopter was on a routine mission to photograph the Russian frigate, Danish military officials said in a statement late Monday. One of the flares — pyrotechnics usually used as a warning signal at sea — passed close to the helicopter. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the incident was serious but not surprising, describing it as part of a pattern in which Russia has intensified its so-called hybrid campaign against the European Union and NATO. “Russia wants to sow fear and discord. Our answer is to stand closer together and strengthen the defense of Denmark and Europe,” Frederiksen said. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he had summoned Russia‘s ambassador to Denmark for a meeting. The Danish straits are the main sea route in and out of the Baltic Sea for commercial and military shipping. They are also a major artery for global oil shipments, including from Russia‘s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers used to circumvent Western sanctions - Moscow Times

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A Democratically controlled city on the shores of Lake Erie is trolling Donald Trump by renaming its territorial waters “the Gulf of Cleveland.” Ohio’s largest city’s council members voted 13 to one for the new name, which will affect 18.5 miles of waters off the smallest of the Great Lakes. The city council made the move in a jab at Trump’s own efforts to rename geographical features across the country. On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico and Denali as the “Gulf of America” and “Mount McKinley.” In August, he moved to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America,” to which tech giants Apple and Google bowed. Earlier this month, the president also floated the idea of rebranding New Mexico as “New America”, then drifted offshore by demanding a rebrand of the Strait of Hormuz. Cleveland will now formally refer to the lake as the Gulf of Cleveland in all official communications - The Daily Beast

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