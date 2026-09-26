World Briefing

World Briefing

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Dave
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The first time you brought tears to my eyes. I have a friend across the street. She is from Ukraine. Two years ago she went, with her young son, to visit her Mother in Ukraine. A Grandmother that had never met her Grandson. Today, she worries about her Mother making it through the winter. She rarely smiles.

Thanks for your work with UNICEF and WHO. I agree with your claim that the UN is toothless especially with its goal of maintaining International Peace. I recall, as a young man, being proud of Canadian peacekeepers in their light blue uniforms. However, sixty-five years later the World is a much different place, The number of countries with autocratic, dictatorial leaders has increased 50% since the 1960's and even more since 1945. This has created a political environment where consensus is impossible. It's better to use funding for the other humanitarian objectives of the UN and stop fooling ourselves.

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