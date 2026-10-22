World Briefing

World Briefing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
2h

From the Sword of Damocles to Spider-Man, it is told that great power requires great responsibility. Kant must be rolling over in his grave at the current exercise of power without any moral or ethical imperative. As Kipling said, "power without responsibility is the prerogative of the harlot." The modern metaphor of a harlot refers to those who embrace corruption and abandon decency. We must not let what we are witnessing staunch our optimism for the future. Easier said than done, I fear, for those on the front lines of this battle. Thank-you for the reporting Michael.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Bociurkiw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture