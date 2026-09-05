World Briefing Plus

I filmed this week’s briefing video (below, after the paywall) from Jakarta, with the city behind me and the air thick enough to see. Southeast Asia’s haze season is bad again this year - six of the world’s twenty most polluted major cities were in this region on September 1. There has been a treaty on this since 2002. It has changed almost nothing.



That’s the thread running through the whole briefing. A Trump peace mission arriving in Moscow and Kyiv this weekend while the strikes continue. An SCO declaration in Bishkek that found hard language for Iran and left Ukraine out entirely. And the one deadline that does bind: Tuesday, when Canada’s counter-tariffs hit more than 700 American goods.

Ten minutes, filmed Saturday, before Monday’s headlines catch up.

The Saturday video briefing is for World Briefing Plus members. It's where I say the things that don't fit in a column, and it lands before the week starts. If you've been reading the free edition and want the Saturday film too, you can upgrade here.

Trump's tariff window is "closing by the hour." I sat down with Times Radio for a 30-minute conversation on the US–Canada trade war, Carney's position, and what came out of the G20 and SCO summits. Almost a quarter million people have watched it so far. Watch the full interview.