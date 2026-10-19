World Briefing

World Briefing

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Barry Lane's avatar
Barry Lane
2h

Europe and NATO must act now!!! They must clear the skies over Ukraine from Russian attacks. Otherwise, not only will they lose Ukraine and their own security, but also the destruction of their national political systems due to populist pressures! Why are they such cowards???

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1 reply by Michael Bociurkiw
Barry Lane's avatar
Barry Lane
1h

And it clicks for Canada as well. If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, Trump will be coming for Canada. It is as clear as night follows day!!!

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