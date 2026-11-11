World Briefing

World Briefing

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Barry Lane's avatar
Barry Lane
5h

Very stark news Michael!!!! A terrible moment for Ukraine and for the whole world. While Trump fiddles in ballroom!!!! What a horrible monster he is!!!

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