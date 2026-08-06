World Briefing

World Briefing

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Ian Forsyth's avatar
Ian Forsyth
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Is it not wholly appropriate for Ukraine to search in all markets for suitable systems. What might Israel have that would be of significant use. USA may not be willing or able but surely others have capabilities. Is Europe or Nato actually engaged or have we reached the end of the moral road? Shades of Hungary and Czechslovakia, both delivered to the Russian Bear by the west to placate them in fear of nuclear war. And so repeats history. Dear Ukraine, send the women and children away and fix bayonets. No one else is coming to your aid.

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