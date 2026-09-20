At Toronto’s Bloor West Village Ukrainian Festival, I spoke with Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre about why Canada, alone in the G7, has yet to expel a single Russian diplomat, and about building East Coast LNG terminals to supply Europe. That conversation fed into this week’s exclusive video for paid subscribers (see below), where I make the case for shifting Canada’s trade flows from north–south to east–west. Also in this edition: the Trump White House bars CNN, MS NOW and Politico, the Kremlin stage-manages the Duma elections, Russia seizes Auchan and Nestlé assets. Plus, a Guyanese frontrunner emerges in the race to succeed António Guterres at the United Nations. Plus much more!

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