This week’s World Briefing Plus video opens here in Ukraine - more specifically, in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, where up to 2,000 people, many of them elderly, remain in desperate isolation. A ceasefire and humanitarian corridor are now planned. The surprise is who’s claiming the credit, and who’s being thanked: Melania Trump and the Vatican.

From there I go up into orbit, over to a tense Middle East, through the US midterms, and on to the summit season in Asia.

I end on something we don’t get to say often: fresh signs of movement toward peace in Ukraine - with delegations from Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. to meet in the UAE in the first half of November. Will this round of talks be any different?

The full video is for World Briefing Plus subscribers. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, this would be a good week to do it. You’ll get my weekly analysis, the connections behind the headlines, and help keep independent, on-the-ground reporting going.