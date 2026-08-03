World Briefing

World Briefing

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Eric J Lyman's avatar
Eric J Lyman
11h

I had no idea how anomalous measles data can be!

Separately, you're the only voice I've heard calling for Zelenskyy to reach out to Beijing so overtly.

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1 reply by Michael Bociurkiw
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