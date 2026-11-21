Oxford Circus this week. Pedestrianising Oxford Street is Mayor Sadiq Khan's pet project, and his name is on every hoarding. Meanwhile diggers hold the middle of the street, Christmas shoppers squeeze past at the edges, and even emergency vehicles struggle to get through. (Photo: Michael Bociurkiw)

This week I'm reporting from London, starting on Oxford Street. Pedestrianising it is a major pet project of Mayor Sadiq Khan, and he's clearly not shy about promoting himself: "Mayor of London" branding covers just about every hoarding. But who begins a transformation this big just as the Christmas shopping season gets going? Today the pavements were packed, shoppers were edging around barriers and diggers, and even emergency vehicles had trouble getting through. Everyone supports giving people more space, but this rollout looks rushed, and the public-safety problems are hard to miss.

Then the bigger picture: why I believe the world is a less safe place after the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Isn't it odd that Trump sat down with two arguable co-belligerents in the Iran war, Russia and China, both of which back Tehran? I look at what the summit really gave Putin, why autocrats from Eastern Europe to Myanmar are celebrating, and how Israel's shifting politics could tempt Netanyahu into a pre-emptive strike on Iran that throws the whole region back into turmoil. And why it's time to hit the panic button on Kyiv.

But I end on a rare piece of good news, one that could make history. You'll have to watch the video to the end….

The video was off the back of my live interview with CNN domestic. You can watch it here

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