World Briefing

World Briefing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Lane's avatar
Barry Lane
3h

Hi Michael. Good to hear your video but I can feel the stress in your voice. Things are getting worse and worse. I simply cannot understand the weakness of our western leaders and their inability to speak directly to their people about the Russian menace. NATO was founded to deal with Russian expansionism and whether Ukraine is officially or not a part of it is irrelevant. The real issue is Russia. People are still trying to negotiate with them as if they are good faith actors. It means they know nothing about what drives their political system and identities. And now this incredible debate over releasing the Russian funds held in Brussels. As if Putin obeyed the law!!!!!!!!!!!!! As you just said, if we don't stand up very soon to deter them all will be lost.

Stay safe, from Canada.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Bociurkiw
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Bociurkiw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture