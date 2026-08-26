World Briefing

World Briefing

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Vanessa Kight's avatar
Vanessa Kight
4h

Good one Michael! 👏🏽👏🏽👍🏼 Like Taylor Swift sings.."Play stupid games, win stupid prizes." 🤷🏽‍♀️

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1 reply by Michael Bociurkiw
Dave's avatar
Dave
5h

That's hilarious Michael, very witty. If you ever tire of Journalism, you could have a career in stand-up-comedy.

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1 reply by Michael Bociurkiw
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