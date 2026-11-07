NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte briefs President Trump in the Oval Office on 25 June 2026, ahead of the alliance’s summit in Ankara. Rutte came bearing charts showing European defence spending up nearly 20% and credited Trump personally: “this President got this done.” It was the high-water mark of Europe’s flattery strategy, and the posture that is now giving way to firmness. Photo: NATO

From dinner at Versailles to royal pageantry, Europe spent a year flattering Donald Trump. As I told NBC News today, that era is ending. The sense of betrayal is real, and Europe is preparing to go it alone. NBC’s piece also reports Jared Kushner floating a “big” European security deal, which European officials say they won’t accept if it’s negotiated with Russia over their heads.

In this week’s exclusive World Briefing Plus video, I explain why I expect a more combative Oval Office between now and January, and why putting Stephen Miller in the chief of staff’s chair only reinforces that. Axios notes that Miller, unlike the outgoing Susie Wiles, believes in near-limitless presidential power. Even Roger Stone calls him Trump’s “wartime consigliere.”

Europe, strap yourself in.

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