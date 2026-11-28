Barriers, banners and the Bond Street Tube: Oxford Street in transition, as strikes and weekend line closures pile on the pain for commuters and visitors. Photo: M Bociurkiw/World Briefing

This week I’m reporting from a heaving, pre-Christmas central London, a city creaking under Tube strikes and weekend line closures. I look at Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s influencer fallout, then turn to the war in Ukraine and leaked figures on Russian losses that are truly shocking. Plus a first look at World Briefing’s surprise grassroots coverage of the G20 in Florida.

This is commentary you won’t find anywhere else: on the ground, unscripted, and built to connect the dots so you don’t have to. World Briefing Plus subscribers get the weekly insight video (below), deeper analysis, and first word on what we’re working on next.

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For more on the war in Ukraine, listen to my extended interview on CBC Radio's The Current - click here - where I unpack the latest on Russian losses and what comes next.