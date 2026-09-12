This week’s World Briefing Plus comes from Ottawa, where anxiety over the escalating US–Canada trade war is palpable - and where the auto sector and small and medium-sized businesses could take some of the hardest hits.

My argument all week: Canada’s provinces don’t have to wait for Washington or Ottawa. They can act now by upgrading and expanding their overseas trade offices, particularly across the Asia-Pacific, and start doing the hard work of reducing Canada’s dependence on the US market.

Also this week: President Zelensky leaves Canada with an upgraded defence partnership on drones and fresh Canadian money - but his visit lands against the backdrop of a $1.3 billion fraud and waste scandal in Ukraine’s defence sector and a widening corruption probe reaching into his circle. Not the backdrop you want when approaching donors.

And still no word on Canada joining G7 partners in expelling Russian diplomats. I’ll have more on that in my Globe and Mail op-ed, out Tuesday coast to coast.

From Narita, a conversation with former UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey - on the trade war, Canada–US relations, Ukraine and my memories of 9/11. I’ve included a clip of perhaps my most poignant moment from the conversation.

The larger point is one worth remembering: confronted with terror, this continent has banded together before and prevailed. It needs to find that solidarity again as Russia widens its war through hybrid operations in Europe while drawing on co-belligerents and partners including Iran, North Korea and China.

Week ahead: Toronto, then New York for UN High-Level Week - frontline reporting on who shows up, who doesn’t, and whether an institution built for another age is still fit for this one.

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