This week’s World Briefing Plus video comes to you from Ottawa Canada - well actually uploaded at 8090m just north of Joliette, Quebec - where the political ground below me is shifting fast. The Parti Québécois is heading for a majority, which puts the sovereignty question of Canada’s second-most populous province back on the table. The PQ have vowed to hold a referendum on independence, three decades after Quebec voted “no.”

As if that wasn’t enough to spill your Tim Horton’s ‘double double,’ Alberta’s referendum is approaching. The pain of the rupture with the United States is now being felt in kitchens, Tim Horton’s drive-throughs and boardrooms across the country.

Then I turn to Ukraine as I make my way back to Odesa. Kyiv is becoming a frontline city, the destruction is massive, and more people are telling me they’re leaving. All of this is happening as the financial ties between Trump’s transactional circle and the Kremlin come to light, at the very moment Ukraine needs Washington most. I’ll also share a few takeaways from UNGA week in New York.

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