World Briefing

World Briefing

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Dave's avatar
Dave
11hEdited

Your article made me think of physicist Neils Bhor. Along with many other things, he hypothesized, and later proved through experimentation, the gunfighter's dilemma. Contrary to popular opinion he found that the gunfighter who drew second was often faster than his opponent drawing first. This is due to a reactionary movement being faster than a deliberate one. I wonder if this observation is a concern of the villagers of the new East and West lining up behind their chosen gunfighter, It seems like High Noon is closer than we would like, and who's going to draw first. It's scarry times.

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