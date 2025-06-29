World Briefing

World Briefing

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MOH's avatar
MOH
Jun 30, 2025

Claire, the MSM in the US is controlled by the Trump regime, as you know. So, it's no surprise you saw little or nothing about Russia's despicable and illegal attacks on Ukraine. Moreover, the regime's "flood the zone" strategy is quite effective in limiting coverage of certain events. A great many Americans are aware and DO CARE about Ukraine. We are simply overwhelmed and focused primarily on fighting for democracy here at home.

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Wayne's avatar
Wayne
Jun 30, 2025

Claire -- thank you for providing further details about this barbaric attack. (At the same time, in fairness, this was a front-page story on the NY Times site yesterday: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/29/world/europe/russia-ukraine-war.html.)

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