World Briefing

World Briefing

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Randy Evanchuk's avatar
Randy Evanchuk
7h

I am a 12 year Military Engineer veteran. While at RMC we were told in 1974 that Russia ( as leaders of the USSR) was the enemy and that you can never trust the Russians. Nothing changes.

Thank you for your insightful analysis and reporting.

Go Elks in the Grey Cup.

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Randy Evanchuk's avatar
Randy Evanchuk
7h

Michael. You nailed it when you highlighted that Ukraine’s land cannot be given up. Sending Kuschner and Witcoff to these sham talks besides their incompetence is unserious on behalf of the US. They are merely Putin Stooges.

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